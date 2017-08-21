Drone Video Shows The Love Experienced During Provincetown's Carnival 2017

Did you make it to Carnival this year in Provincetown, Massachusetts? Nope, neither did I, but I lost count as to how many friends were up there.

We saw a lot of posts of friends enjoying the first part of the week, but as it came closer and closer to the weekend, our friends seemed to trail off on the posts.

We have to thank Droning Provincetown for making us feel like we were there and filling in the voids my friends created, or maybe it was the alcohol that caused the Facebook blackouts.

We truly enjoyed Droning Provincetown Brings Us Carnival 2016: Back to the '80s, so here is the 2017 version, Carnival 2017: Gods & Goddesses.

Enjoy!

Yeah, sure, there were a lot of plugs for local business, but now you all know where to go. Thanks guys and gals, Gods & Goddesses. maybe we will see you next year! Anyone have an extra room?

h/t: Droning Provincetown