Dubai Ruler Frees British Tourist Who Brushed Against A Man In A Bar

Photo: Facebook

A Scottish man who had been sentenced to three years in a Dubai prison has been freed.

You may recall that earlier this month, 27-year old electrician Jamie Harron was accused of touching a man's hip as he walked through a bar in Dubai.

As punishment for the crime, Harron was arrested and charged with public indecency.

In response, his case reportedly sparked a boycott against the United Arab Emirates city.

Harron was sentenced on Sunday. But today, a legal campaign group has announced that Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has ordered him to be freed.

