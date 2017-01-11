Dustin Lance Black Ready To Take On Alt-Right w/ 'When We Rise'

Dustin Lance Black attended the Television Critics Association press tour to discuss When We Rise, the gay rights miniseries that premieres Monday, February 27 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Black acknowledges that the series is already under attack by the alt-right of the internet.

"Loud and clear, I want to say because this show is under attack by the alt-right online. We have been targeted. We’ll get absolutely zero ratings on every internet platform," Black said during the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday. "But this show is not a war. We are not against anyone. Every single person in this world is a minority in one way or another. It just depends on how you slice the pie. And this show tells us how we are related."

Continuing along those lines, Black expresses that When We Rise is really for everyone, not just the LGBT community:

"There’s an idea about the show out there in some small groups. Let’s be real," Black said. "I think a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump will love this show. I don’t see this show as the type of show that’s only trying to speak with half the country. That’s not what this is all about. I didn’t write this show for half the country. I think if Donald Trump actually watches the show, he might like the show."

Still, Black acknowledges that the current political and cultural climate makes the subject matter polarizing.

"I would give anything in the world for it to be less topical," Black said of the show's timing. "I never could have imagined it would land in this moment. I’m not entirely surprised. We know that history is not a straight line. We know that history is a pendulum. I knew this kind of moment might happen. I’m grateful for ABC’s courage. I’m grateful for everyone up on the stage and all the artists that helped make this, because I do think it’s a necessary conversation to have right now."

(H/T: Business Insider)