Dustin Lance Black Reveals Tom Daley's 'Head Still Turns For Girls'

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black recently sat down to speak about their relationship in a new installment of the Attitude Heroes podcast.

Among the many subjects discussed, it was revealed that Tom still finds women attractive.

Dustin said:

"I don’t know if I’ll be in trouble for this; his head still turns for girls."

Tom said that he while he refers to himself as gay because he's in a same-sex relationship, he'd prefer not to ascribe a label to his sexuality.

Tom explained:

“I always knew that I liked guys. I just thought it was a normal thing to like guys but then also appreciate girls’ attention too. I didn’t know that there was a strict rule, you must like one or the other.”

He added:

“I don’t really identify as any of that. Because at the end of the day, I’m married to a guy. So in theory that would make me gay, but I wouldn’t necessarily put a label on it.”

The couple who began dating in 2013, married in a beautiful ceremony earlier this year.

But as with many couples, they've had their share of difficult times.

Said Tom:

"Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles."

The couple also spoke to the difficulty of maintaining a long distance relationship in earlier years.

Tom explained:

"It’s something that was really, really tough, and we’ve had to make massive and drastic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So it’s not plain sailing."

Tom and Dustin also discuss other subjects including their desire to have children.

Head to Attitude to have a listen.