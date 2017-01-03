Dustin Lynch Gets Us All Creamy With Lip Sync Of 'What's Your Fantasy' By Ludacris

I've been waiting for SPIKE TV to release this full version of this song instead of the teaser clip. Let me just say, it was so worth the wait.

I've only watched it um, way too many times. Get your drool bucket ready.

Country artist Dustin Lynch has a different type of package he wants to unwrap this Christmas. See him perform Ludacris's "What's Your Fantasy" on Lip Sync Battle Country Holidays. - spike.com

Dem jeans.

Dat ass.

Add in the thrusting and the whipped cream and ...

We would like to thank SpikeTV and Dustin Lynch for helping to keep us warm up this wintry evening. If only we had some whipped cream of our own.

