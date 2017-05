We've really gotta learn Dutch.

We teased what's been described as the Dutch version of Magic Mike, Onze Jongens (English translation: Our Boys) back in December and now Pathé has dropped the sexy official trailer!

Check it out! (NSFW-ish)

On second thought, maybe we don't need to learn Dutch. We can easily--and enjoyably--watch this on mute!

(H/T: NNNext)