Dutch Male Stripper Film 'Our Boys' Is 'Magic Mike' For The Netherlands

We're never going to complain about an abundance of male stripper flicks, so we're 100 percent on board with this Dutch entry into the canon!

Onze Jongens, English translation Our Boys, centers around a group of construction workers that decide to create a strip tease act. Is there more to the story? Probably. Are we willing to bypass all of that to see these strapping lads naked? Yep. Sure are.

Thanks to our friends at New Now Next for introducing us to this gem! They called it the "Dutch Magic Mike." Watch the trailer and see if you agree!