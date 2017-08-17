Dutch Water Polo Team's Photo Creating Hype At Competition

An international water polo competition is underway at the University of Taiwan and the only thing people can focus on is the Dutch water polo team. After a simple team photo was taken of the team, Taiwanese press began circulating the photo, which has now taken over and is becoming the most popular aspect of the competition.

The team’s coach Robin van Galen is shocked at the amount of publicity the team has received due to the photo. Their trainings have been filmed and broadcast live for millions of people.

The coach has also stated that since the photo’s release everything is suddenly popping up orange the team’s color. He is amazed that so few people know anything about water polo but the “positive hype” for his team has only come after this sexy picture of tight men in small swimwear.

