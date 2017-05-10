Dwayne Johnson Hints He Might Run For President

Baywatch star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears on the June cover of GQ.

In the magazine, the 45-year-old actor speaks to what he believers are the qualities of a good president.

"Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them," he explains. "The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it."

Does he have political aspirations?

Filmmaker Michael Moore recently endorsed The Rock for president in a recent interview with Variety.

Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f—ing Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us. Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president. Not Vin Diesel! The Rock. Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can’t run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who’s the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would f— with him.

