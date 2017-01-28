'Dynasty' Reboot Gets CW Pilot Order

Last we heard, a Dynasty reboot was in development for the CW.

And it looks as though things are moving along swimmingly, since the network has now ordered a pilot episode!

TV Line has more:

First, foremost and expectedly, the network ordered a pilot for the new, racially diverse Dynasty from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Revenge producer Sallie Patrick. The project is described as “a modernized reboot that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children,” as told “primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.” The series promises to expose the “dark underbelly” of the 1 percent, “a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.” Original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro will serve as EPs.

Can it stand up to the original series?

Michael Musto took to Facebook to share his concerns for the reboot:

H/T: TV Line