Perhaps it's the charitable vibe, the always stellar DJ's, or the fantastic surprise guests, but In the world of circuit parties, Winter Party has historically stood on it's own. The ​Winter Party Festival (produced by the ​National LGBTQ Task Force) has always been a "must" on the calendar and a true celebration for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The Festival has evolved into a week-long series of events, taking place on Miami Beach, and gives back to the community that it is taking place in, as well as nationally. A large number of the gross proceeds from Winter Party Festival support the Task Force’s efforts to take action, build power and create real change for LGBTQ people. The press release goes on to state "a significant amount of the remaining proceeds are also donated to local service organizations through a grant-making process administered by the Miami Foundation".

Since it started in 1994, the original Winter Party has always showcased just one event, a mega dance on the lush beaches of South Beach. The dynamic mix of people of South Beach, the steamy environment and the amazing music have always conspired to make Winter Party a dynamic event. Soon, (as the press release states) "thousands of LGBTQ people were pouring in from around the world, making this one of the hottest weekends on the queer calendar of South Florida. Over the years, Winter Party has grown and evolved to a week long celebration with dozens of events, from cocktail parties, to stage shows to health advocacy programs — ​drawing more than 10,000 attendees to the festival. The roster of international DJ talent and Miami's unparalleled venues provide the kind of events that could never happen anyplace else in the world".

This year’s festival is already shaping up to be a major success, with passes and tickets selling out at many levels. This year’s theme — ​With Open Arms — focuses on the organization’s dedication and specific efforts to make WPF a welcoming environment for all. In 2018, a study conducted by the Task Force and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau articulated that 55% percent of attendees at WPF identify as non-Caucasian.

One of the best parts of this year's roster is the inclusion of some truly amazing women behind the decks, supplying a unique and (sure to be) legendary soundtrack for Winter Party. From the unique skills of the spectacular UK talent Sharon O Love (making her US debut), to the amazing Anne Louise and the absolutely legendary MORABITO behind the turntables, these ladies will be supplying something beats that will no doubt find every attendee of Winter Party on the dance floor!

Speaking of music, there is absolutely no shortage of amazingly talented DJ's to get you to the dance floor no matter when the mood strikes. From Brett Henrichsen & Dan Slater on Saturday March 2nd at the HEAT party to Barry Harris on March 2nd at the SWEAT event! Joe Gauthreaux and Alex Acosta combine their talents on the decks on Sunday March 3rd for THE BEACH PARTY while the legendary Abel wraps it all up on Monday March 4th for the AFTER GLOW closing event.

One thing that makes Winter Party always stand out on it's own is the diversity of the events; it is so much more than a dance party. This year, there are more events than ever, giving each attendee something that they will find that they simply "must" do. From RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Chad Michaels helping open the Welcome Center at their host hotel, to the Shelborne South Beach Hotel for the VIP Cocktail Reception (presented by The Art of Shaving) at the The Carlton Hotel at The Betsy South Beach, there are plenty of activities to partake in when you need a break from the dance floor(s).

"Winter Party Festival has always been friendly and inclusive,” WPF Festival Chair Rene Wolfensberger said in a statement.” “This year we wanted to turn it up a notch and encourage everyone, volunteers, committee members, staff and guests to welcome each other with open arms. It's an international gesture of inclusion and ties very well into our vision statement: ‘Bringing the world together to create change while celebrating you.’”

Weekend Passes have already sold out, but a limited number of VIP and Festival passes are still available. Discounted individual event tickets are also on sale now. Mix-and-match to create a unique Winter Party experience. Tickets do tend to sell out for many events, so hurry. To purchase tickets or to learn more about Winter Party Festival 2019, please visit: ​www.winterparty.com​.