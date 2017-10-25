'EastSiders' Star Kit Williamson Opens Up To Discuss 'Harassment And Homophobia' In Hollywood

Photo: Instagram

In a new article titled, "It’s Only a Matter of Time Before a Pedophile or Gay Version of the Weinstein Scandal Comes to Light," Hornet's Stephan Horbelt examines recent allegations of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.

And to further the discussion, the editor spoke to out actor and filmmaker Kit Williamson, who created and currently stars in the Emmy-nominated LGBT series EastSiders.

Williamson reportedly said:

“I was 18 years old on my first trip to Los Angeles in college. I went to a party with a friend of mine that was held at the house of a pretty big agent at one of the top five agencies. One of those big ones that has three letters in the name, if that narrows it down a little bit. The guy tried to put his hand down my pants while telling me that I would never make it as an actor if I was openly gay. It was kind of a one-two punch of harassment and homophobia, and I think the two things do kind of go hand in hand. One of the reasons why we haven’t had a gay Harvey Weinstein yet, I think, is that a lot of people don’t want to speak out because of homophobia.”

Williamson goes on to comment on industry parties that were, "largely populated with a very young crowd, a teenage crowd."

The actor also stresses the importance of amplifying the voices of women who have been abused.

He tells Hornet:

"Because every woman I know in Hollywood has been propositioned for a role, or forcibly groped, or in some other ways had her agency taken away at some point while working."

