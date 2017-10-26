EGYPT: Homophobic New Law To Jail LGBT People, Reportedly Drafted By MP

Following reports of Egypt's LGBT "crackdown," a MP has allegedly drafted a new homophobic law to criminalize homosexuality.

Earlier this month, Egyptian men were reportedly arrested for “promoting sexual deviancy” and “debauchery,” subjected to forced anal examinations, according to Amnesty International.

At least 11 men were arrested, and according to reports, more were being "hunted."

Continuing the homophobic trend, a new law drafted by an Egyptian MP would criminalize gay sex. Additionally, heterosexual "supporters" and/or "promoters" of homosexuality would also face jail time, according to the report.

From Egypt Independent:

MP Ryad Abdel Sattar on Wednesday introduced to the parliament’s speaker Ali Abdel Aal a draft law entailing five main articles to criminalize homosexuality. The draft law would pave the way for strict punitive measures against the LGBT community in Egypt, in addition to restricting the presence of homosexuals inside Egyptian society, Abdel Sattar said in media statements dedicated to local outlets. The draft law has received approval from a number of the parliament’s members who asserted their readiness to approve it — the draft law is expected to be discussed inside the parliament after being reviewed by the speaker Ali Abdel Aal.

