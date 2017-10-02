Egypt Is Hunting Gay Men, Forcing Them To Submit To Anal Exams, According To Reports

Photo: Twitter

Egyptian men, arrested for “promoting sexual deviancy” and “debauchery, ” have been subjected to forced anal examinations, according to Amnesty International.

At least 11 men have been arrested so far, and according to reports, more are being "hunted" as part of a new crackdown campaign against homosexuality.

From Reuters:

Judicial sources said any defendant accused of “debauchery” or “sexual deviancy”, a euphemism for homosexuality in Egypt, is subjected to a medical examination based on an order from the Public Prosecutor. “Allegations of torturing or insulting those medically examined are lies not worth responding to. The examinations are carried out by a forensic doctor who swore to respect his profession and its ethics,” one judicial source said.

Local media launched the "hunt" for homosexuals after men were spotted displaying the LGBT rainbow pride flag at a recent rock concert.

Najia Bounaim, North Africa Campaigns Director for Amnesty International, said:

“The fact that Egypt’s Public Prosecutor is prioritizing hunting down people based on their perceived sexual orientation is utterly deplorable. These men should be released immediately and unconditionally – not put on trial. “Forced anal examinations are abhorrent and amount to torture. The Egyptian authorities have an appalling track record of using invasive physical tests which amount to torture against detainees in their custody. All plans to carry out such tests on these men must be stopped immediately.”

Even though homosexuality is not illegal in Egypt, gay men are often arrested for "debauchery," "immorality," or "blasphemy."

Supporting the government's crackdown on homosexuals is the the country's Muslim establishment.

More from The Times of Israel:

Most Egyptians see homosexuality as a practice that goes against nature and religion and insist that it’s a social disease exported by a decadent West. At home, most homosexuals keep their sexual orientation a secret known only to close friends, fearing social stigma. Local fiction and films with homosexual characters are rare and typically accompanied by their share of controversy. Scenes involving sex or displays of affection between same-sex couples in foreign movies are censored. The media, particularly celebrity hosts of TV talk shows, routinely feed on stories about the arrest of homosexuals, taking the high moral ground and inciting authorities to do more to “cleanse” the streets.

