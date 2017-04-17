Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Coming Out Sitcom Episode w/ Cast Reunion

Ellen DeGeneres will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the coming out episode of her sitcom Ellen with a cast reunion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

From Just Jared:

The 59-year-old talk show host will be sitting down with series regulars Joely Fisher, David Anthony Higgins, and Clea Lewis, as well as guest stars Oprah Winfrey and Laura Dern, on the Friday, April 28 episode of her show. Ellen came out as gay during an appearance on Oprah’s talk show in 1997 and then she came out to a therapist played by Oprah on her sitcom.

We'll definitely be tuning in for this! (Also, where's Jeremy Piven??)

(H/T: Towleroad)