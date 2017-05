Ellen DeGeneres will perform her first stand up special in 15 years for Netflix!

Ellen and Netflix made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter:

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

According to Variety:

The new special will mark DeGeneres’ first since 2000, when she appeared in Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning” for HBO.

Exciting!! We can't wait to see Ellen do her thing!