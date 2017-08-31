Ellen DeGeneres & Miley Cyrus Make Massive Donation To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus have each made generous donations toward relief efforts for Texas Hurricane Harvey.
DeGeneres, who recently donated $50 thousand of her own money, donated another $1 million dollar check from Walmart, on her show, yesterday.
On top of that, Cyrus donated an additional $500 thousand of her own money.
Both women made their contributions to a relief fund established by the NFL's J.J. Watt.
Watt, who plays for the Houston Texans, set out to raise at least $200,000 for Harvey relief.
As of now, he's raised over $10 million!
From SB Nation:
J.J. Watt was quick in helping organize relief efforts for Houston after Hurricane Harvey devastated the area. He has now raised over $10 million to help the region recover.
Initially, Watt tweeted a video where he discussed the storm and the tragic damage it had caused in the metropolitan Houston area.
“It’s very difficult, not only because we have family and friends back there,” Watt said. “Some guys have young kids. Some guys have wives and families. But that’s our city. It’s very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help.”
Watt decided the best way to combat this natural disaster was to start a fundraiser.
“So what I do want to do is, I want to start a fundraiser, because I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive,” Watt said. “I know that there are going to be a whole bunch of people we need to help get back on their feet. I know there’s going to be a lot we need to do to help rebuild.”
Add new comment