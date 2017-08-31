Ellen DeGeneres & Miley Cyrus Make Massive Donation To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus have each made generous donations toward relief efforts for Texas Hurricane Harvey.

DeGeneres, who recently donated $50 thousand of her own money, donated another $1 million dollar check from Walmart, on her show, yesterday.

On top of that, Cyrus donated an additional $500 thousand of her own money.

Both women made their contributions to a relief fund established by the NFL's J.J. Watt.

Watt, who plays for the Houston Texans, set out to raise at least $200,000 for Harvey relief.

As of now, he's raised over $10 million!

