Ellen DeGeneres Shares Heartfelt Message For Victims Of Texas Hurricane Harvey

Ellen DeGeneres shared a deeply heartfelt video for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has struck the metropolitan area of Houston.

Since the storm first hit Texas, a reported 10 people have been died, and many others have sustained injuries.

It's estimated that more than 30 inches of rain have fallen on parts of the state.

Ellen says:

“Because of Hurricane Harvey a lot of people in Texas have lost their homes. “The city of Houston has been the hardest. “I know people want to help. “I would like to help.”

Ellen shares that she and her show are donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross.

Additionally, Ellen is making a $25,000 to the SPCA, which is working to provide humane care for animals displaced by the storm.

To make a donation to the American Red Cross, click HERE.