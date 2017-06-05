Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Exceptional Gay Dads Working To Help Kids In Foster Care

Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating gay dads Rob and Reece Scheer on her show! The couple has adopted four special needs foster children and now they've started a foundation in support of foster children around the country!

(We reported on them back in 2015 when they were on the receiving end of backlash from One Million Moms.)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show writes:

Rob and Reece are wonderful dads of four kids. They started a nonprofit that's improving the lives of children in the foster care system. Ellen couldn't wait to hear more about their story in person!

We love this!! Thank you for all that you do, Rob and Reece!

(H/T: Towleroad)