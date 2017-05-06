Ellen DeGeneres Won't Have Donald Trump On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres sat down with TODAY's Matt Lauer and shared why she doesn't want President Donald Trump on her talk show.

Lauer asked, “Why wouldn’t someone like you want to sit down opposite the president of the United States?” to which Ellen responded:

“Because I’m not going to change his mind. He’s against everything that I stand for.”

Ellen goes on to describe a previous meeting with Trump. Watch!

Do you agree with Ellen's decision?

(H/T: NNNext)