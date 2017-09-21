Ellen Explains Why Trump Will Never Be A Guest On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres recently explained why Donald Trump will never be an invited guest on her talk show.

The topic came up while Ellen was chatting with former Fox News host, Megyn Kelly, who herself has had a fraught relationship with the businessman-turned-politician.

Ellen explains to have someone on as a guest, means she has to have a certain respect for the person.

“...for me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way. And I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country, and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world. He’s dividing all of us. I just don’t want him on the show.”

Later in the interview, Kelly admits that Trump is the reason she left Fox News.

“Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one’s life choices. That was true in my case too. Just as I was sort of wondering if this is where I wanted to be and how I wanted to live, the universe came and shone a light and it was clear to me what I wanted to do."

Watch:

During last year's presidential election, Trump lampooned Kelly for her coverage of his campaign.

Highly overrated & crazy @megynkelly is always complaining about Trump and yet she devotes her shows to me. Focus on others Megyn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2016

