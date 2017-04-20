Ellen Meets 12-Year-Old Boy Who Was Punched For Wearing Make-Up

A 12-year-old Welsh boy named Reuben de Maid has won the heart and affection of Ellen DeGeneres.

On her talk show, Reuben performed the iconic Dreamgirls song, "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going."

Afterward, he and Ellen then had a chat about the young man's love of make-up.

On Facebook, Ellen shared video from their interview with a caption that reads:

“I absolutely love this kid from Wales – his voice, his character, his uniqueness, all of it.”

De Maid said he learned how to apply make-up by watching tutorials online.

“I’d love to be on stage but I’d like to have my own make-up brand and to have a YouTube channel with my sister and do make-up tutorials.”

Sadly, he then revealed to Ellen that he'd endured much bullying and abuse at the hand of his peers.

“In my drama group I used to get hit, punched and kicked. “And then they went on for two months, and then after two months I try to brush it off but brushing it off doesn’t work. “So I stood up to them and I told my mum.”

Ellen responded:

“Well good on you for standing up for who you are!”

Watch:

H/T: Ellen DeGeneres