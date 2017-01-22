Ellen Page Debates Street Preacher Over "Demonic Gays" In D.C.
Ellen Page was in Washington D.C. for the Women's March this weekend, but got into a peaceful--albeit heated--debate with a street preacher in front of the National Press Building on Friday. (It appears Page may have been filming the encounter for her Viceland series, Gaycation.)
Here's a moment from the encounter via TMZ:
There's horrible combination of ignorance, superiority complex and too advanced age in that man that deprives him of the sensibility to understand the real world.
Superiority complex is common among religious people so their position in life is that they have a superior sense of "morality" and all others who don't follow their belief are morally inferior. No matter how much you show them realistic evidence of how wrong their position is, they won't change their mind because you are inferior to them in their perspective.
I'm of the firm opinion that if Christians had the power in society they used to have they would not hesitate to persecute us and kill us like they used to in the past.
Truth is, all Abrahamic religions inspire violence and hatred.
