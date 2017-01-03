Ellen Says Homophobe Kim Burrell Will Not Appear On Show
Instinct Staff | January 3, 2017
Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter that Hidden Figures performer Kim Burrell will not be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the film following her homophobic comments.
For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017
Fans had wondered whether DeGeneres would cancel Burrell's appearance alongside Pharrell Williams scheduled for Thursday. Signatures were gathered for a Change.org petition asking Ellen to cancel Burrell's appearance.
(H/T: EW)
