Ellen Says Homophobe Kim Burrell Will Not Appear On Show

Instinct Staff | January 3, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter that Hidden Figures performer Kim Burrell will not be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the film following her homophobic comments. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fans had wondered whether DeGeneres would cancel Burrell's appearance alongside Pharrell Williams scheduled for Thursday. Signatures were gathered for a Change.org petition asking Ellen to cancel Burrell's appearance. 

 

(H/T: EW)

