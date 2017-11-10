Ellen Says She Or Oprah Could Be Joe Biden's VP In 2020 Presidential Election

If Joe Biden does run for president of the United States in 2020, Ellen DeGeneres quipped that she or Oprah could be his running mate.

As of now, the former vice president says he hasn't ruled out the possibility that he'd run for the Office of President.

He told DeGeneres:

“I really have not made up my mind. “I have decided I’m going to devote the next couple months to this book tour because what I don’t want to do is conflate anything to do with politics with my boy…with the message I hope will be helpful to people going through what I’ve been through. And I honest to God haven’t made up my mind."

Meanwhile Ellen, is already thinking of possibilities for Biden's running mate.

She joked:

“Just remember that’s why I would like to see, and I don’t know if it’s going to be myself or Oprah as your running mate."

Watch:

Coincidentally, Biden recently confessed to Oprah:

"I have a regret that I am not president, because I think there's so much opportunity. I think America is incredibly well positioned."

He continued:

"But I don't regret the decision I made because it was the right decision for my family.

Perhaps in a few more years, it might be the right time?