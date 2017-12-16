Ellen Welcomes the Alabama Farmer who Protested Roy Moore

On Friday, Ellen welcomed Alabama peanut farmer Nathan Mathis to her show.

You may remember Mathis from the [scathing but accurate] sign he made protesting Alabama Senate hopeful, Roy Moore.

Mathis' daughter, Patti Sue, came out to him when she was a senior in high school. She would later commit suicide.

I protested in honor of my daughter, Patti Sue Mathis, who was gay, she committed suicide, and I just said, I wonder how Patti would feel today. Here's a man running for United States Senate, who said that gay people are perverts...That's why I did what I did.

Some of the more powerful moments of the video begin around 1:50. Mathis discusses his experience as a father with a gay daughter, and how he regrets the way he treated her.

You can watch the interview below.