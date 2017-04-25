Elton John Cancels Concerts Due To 'Rare & Potentially Deadly' Infection

Elton John has canceled performances in April and May after contracting what's being described as a "rare and potentially deadly" infection while on tour in South America.

The Huffington Post reports:

The star’s team released a statement Monday saying John became “violently ill” during a flight back to Britain from Santiago, Chile. The statement added that John is resting at home after two nights in intensive care and is expected to make a full recovery. He is scheduled to return to the stage on June 3 for a show in Twickenham, England.

John's April and May performances were scheduled for Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Caesars released this statement:

