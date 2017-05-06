"Embracing The Unibrow"-- Should You?

In a story titled "Embracing The Unibrow," The New York Times asserts that the unibrow is in fashion:

Like Frida Kahlo, Bert of “Sesame Street” and George Harrison before them, a new generation is embracing the subversive charm of the unibrow. In our overly plucked and supremely groomed world, there’s a rebelliousness to leaving the brow as nature intended. In some cultures, the unibrow — sometimes called a monobrow — is even seen as a sign of good luck, and for men, a signifier of virility and fertility. Abraham Ortuno, a 29-year-old accessory designer who lives in Paris, flaunts his unibrow, sharing it with his Instagram followers. He goes with the term “platform eyebrows” for the brow as a whole. “I’ve never been embarrassed by them,” Mr. Ortuno said. “The opposite, actually. I don’t get it when someone has designed eyebrows.”

Hmm...so is the unibrow really in vogue or is this a trend you'd prefer to let pass?

Are you embracing the unibrow? Would you??