English Comedian Jack Whitehall Talks Nude Photo 'Scandal'

If you're in the U.S., you may recognize English comedian Jack Whitehall from his various appearances on The Graham Norton Show, or his recent Netflix special. (UK readers know he's appeared in a slew of films and tv shows, across the pond.)

And on a recent episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden, he talked about the stressful moment when a friend alerted him that a photo, rumored to be of his package, had been circulating on the internet.

At first, the comedian said he was puzzled, since he'd never taken a d**k pic before.

Nevertheless, he contacted his agent and demanded it be taken down, at once.

Whitehall said:

“I was told that there was a penis pic of me circulating online, and I was very distressed. This can’t be happening because I’ve never taken a photograph of my junk in my life."

But once he looked at the alleged photo, Whitehall said he had second thoughts.

“I called up my agent and told him to get a lawyer and shut this down, make it go away. Then, a friend sent me the picture. "I clicked on it, it came up on my screen. 100% not a picture of me, but It was the most beautiful penis I’ve ever seen. It was unbelievable…long and tan… a beautiful magical thing."

Watch:

