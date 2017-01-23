Entering Into Polyamory With Your Good Friend. BED BUDDIES Short Film Now Available Online.

BED BUDDIES, an award-winning sexy short screened in 25 LGBT film festivals on 5 continents, is now available to watch for free on YouTube.

A comic look at what happens when longtime friends wake up together after drunkenly sleeping together, BED BUDDIES is edgy, funny, and thought-provoking.

The short’s trailer has over 100,000 views on YouTube.

BED BUDDIES stars Dylan Wayne Lawrence, Daniel Lipshutz, Enzo Nova, and Colin Van Wye.

Director Reid Waterer, whose previous shorts have screened in over 200 film festivals, says he thought it would be interesting to explore a dilemma unique to gay men and lesbians - that the group of people we tend to hang out with as friends is the same group we’re also attracted to sexually. This is different from straight people, who can form lifelong friendships with people of the same sex without ever having to question whether they were meant to be romances instead.

He was also inspired by the fact that during the marriage equality debate, opponents frequently claimed that if gay marriage were allowed, it could open the door to polygamy. He began to wonder why that was such a concern. BED BUDDIES tries to examine the issue with no agenda or simple answers.

The film is shot primarily in lush black & white, but includes two color sequences that Waterer says represent the heightened senses we feel during times of sexual anticipation and arousal. Returning to black & white represents the considerably clearer view of things we often have after these moments.

The short film could be considered NSFW for its shirtless underwear scenes, racy lovemaking images, and raunchy language.

Click here to be brought to the BED BUDDIES full film.