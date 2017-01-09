Equinox Wants You To "Commit To Something" w/ Sexy New Ad Campaign
Following up last year's successful "Equinox Made Me Do It" campaign, the fitness company has unveiled its campaign for 2017: "Commit To Something."
Equinox Chief Marketing Officer Carlos Becil tells Ad Age:
"This is really a call for action, asking people to make a commitment. We don't care what the commitment is, but we're asking people to step up."
The approach addresses a particular challenge: "While the category is as strong as it's ever been, we're seeing a shift in mindset particularly with millennials -- an 'anti-commitment' culture," said Mr. Becil.
"With millennials, there are things like Tinder, Grindr and even [the gym studio startup] Class Pass showing people that commitment isn't necessary," said Wieden & Kennedy New York Creative Director John Parker. But a sense of commitment is crucial when you're asking customers to sign one-year contracts.
"We definitely aren't putting out agenda-driven advertising," said Equinox Executive Creative Director Elizabeth Nolan. "It's very much about people seeing the imagery and taking what it seems to them. We deliberately avoid giving distinct narratives."
