Equinox Wants You To "Commit To Something" w/ Sexy New Ad Campaign

Following up last year's successful "Equinox Made Me Do It" campaign, the fitness company has unveiled its campaign for 2017: "Commit To Something."

We're suddenly feeling very committed.

Equinox Chief Marketing Officer Carlos Becil tells Ad Age:

"This is really a call for action, asking people to make a commitment. We don't care what the commitment is, but we're asking people to step up."

The approach addresses a particular challenge: "While the category is as strong as it's ever been, we're seeing a shift in mindset particularly with millennials -- an 'anti-commitment' culture," said Mr. Becil.

"With millennials, there are things like Tinder, Grindr and even [the gym studio startup] Class Pass showing people that commitment isn't necessary," said Wieden & Kennedy New York Creative Director John Parker. But a sense of commitment is crucial when you're asking customers to sign one-year contracts.