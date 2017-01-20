Eric Fanning Ends Tenure As First Openly Gay Army Secretary

Eric Fanning ended his historic tenure as Secretary of the Army on Wednesday. Fanning was the first openly gay service secretary.

From Military.com:

"It's been the honor of my lifetime to be your secretary," Fanning told the audience of top Army and Defense Department leaders at a farewell ceremony in a packed Pentagon auditorium.

"Day after day, you deliver" and "I come away a little more in awe of you every time," he said.

Fanning joked about two of the accomplishments of his tenure: "I have never had to testify at a budget hearing" and "I got to see Army beat Navy ," ending a 14-year football winning streak last year for the Naval Academy .

He said he was also proud to have been at the Pentagon when the DoD "opened service to those who met the requirements but were denied the opportunity" to serve in the past because of their gender or sexual orientation.

Five years ago, the military ended the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy that barred homosexuals from serving openly. Last year, it opened all military occupational specialties to women.

"It's a sad day for all of us in the Army" as Fanning leaves, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in his remarks at the ceremony. "We were really privileged to have Eric Fanning as secretary of the Army."

Under Fanning's leadership, the Army has "increased diversity" and "access to the best talent regardless of identity" while "setting the example of a true professional," Milley said in a speech laced with one-liners.

Before pinning Fanning with the Distinguished Public Service award, Milley noted the outgoing secretary's affinity for social media, saying he had ordered up a data check just before the ceremony and found out that while in the job, Fanning had tweeted "801 times and almost as much as a very famous tweeter we're all familiar with."

Milley was referring to President-elect Donald Trump, who has named billionaire businessman Vincent Viola, a West Point graduate and retired Army major, to succeed Fanning.

Milley told Fanning that although he served only 248 days as secretary, "You're still going to get a photograph on the wall." He was referring to the long delay in Fanning's Senate confirmation as Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican, put a hold on the nomination.