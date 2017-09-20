Every Episode Of Will & Grace Will Be Available To Stream, Starting Tomorrow!

We don't have much longer to wait for the Will & Grace revival.

And if you're like us, you've spent the last few weeks trying to hunt down your favorite episodes from the original series, to tide you over.

Sadly, the sitcom hasn't been available to watch on streaming platforms.

But that's all about to change!

All eight seasons and 194 episodes of the original Will & Grace series will be available to stream on Hulu, starting tomorrow!

Said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt:

“As we gear up for the launch of the upcoming season premiere, I can’t think of a better way to reintroduce ‘Will & Grace’ to the cultural zeitgeist than by giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious series wherever and whenever they want. “With its witty comebacks, pop-culture references and social commentary, ‘Will & Grace’ is one of the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it.”

Adds Hulu's chief content officer Joel Stillerman: