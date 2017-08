Reality star Brandon Myers meant to show off his new tattoo, but his Instagram followers caught sight of a whole lot more.

Shared the MTV Ex on the Beach star:

You know what, I don't want to hide my thigh tattoo much longer, but yous do need to wait until my whole leg is finished, this is gonna be the best leg sleeve you'll ever see #legsleeve A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Hilariously, many fans commented that they didn't even notice the tattoo.

Wrote one follower:

"It is the best leg I've ever seen, but not the tattooed one."

In case you need another look:

Monday mornings #calvins A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Nov 7, 2016 at 2:38am PST

Have mercy!

