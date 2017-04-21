Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Left Suicide Note For Gay Prison Lover

The Daily Mail reports that former NFL player Aaron Hernandez left a suicide note for his gay prison lover before hanging himself.

The three handwritten notes discovered in the cell where Aaron Hernandez hanged himself were written to his fiancée, his daughter and his gay jailhouse lover.

Sources close to the investigation tell DailyMail.com that the third letter was written to Hernandez's gay prison lover, who has not been identified but was believed to be the last person Hernandez spoke to before he took his own life.

Now that man is currently under 'eyeball to eyeball' suicide watch.

The notes were discovered next to a Bible opened to John 3:16, the same verse that Hernandez had written across his forehead in marker.

That verse reads: 'For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.'