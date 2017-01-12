Ex-Professional Soccer Player Adam McCabe Comes Out As Gay

Ex-professional soccer player Adam McCabe came out publicly in a first person essay for Meanwhiler. In it he shares his experiences as both a closeted player and now as an openly gay player on the semi-pro team, Georgia Revolution here in the United States.

Here's an excerpt from Adam's Meanwhiler piece:

With soccer, every locker room is the same. Whether in the United States, England, Thailand, or Slovakia, the banter and locker room talk is the same. The locker room is an extremely masculine realm, where discussions often surround women, sex, and bragging rights. When I finally accepted that I was different sexually than my teammates, it became hard for me to connect on a certain level with them. Especially in the locker room, I could not relate to the experiences they discussed, or describe my feelings for females because I simply did not have them. During these discussions I would remain silent, dreading the moment a teammate would call on me for my opinion or experience. I was in a very uncomfortable place at times, but I learned quickly to adapt, to have a few made up stories in my mind, and to act “like one of the guys”. Keeping my sexual orientation a secret was always on my mind, and I was constantly on my game to not let any sort of secret or slip up occur. None of my teammates knew about my sexual orientation and I did not tell any of them. During my time abroad, even though I had accepted that I was gay, I was still very ashamed, nervous, and scared to be this way and play a team sport.

I am honestly not sure if I was the only gay individual on my soccer teams. In all the places that I have played, there has never been an openly gay individual on my team. The major concern for LGBTQ individuals who participate in a team is their team’s reaction to their sexual orientation. They do not want to cause any awkward locker room issues or disrupt the chemistry of the team. Since soccer relies on 11 individuals on the pitch, any sort of bias or trust issues between teammates can affect the teams’ performance. And you do not want to be the individual causing these issues, because this could result in you losing your starting position or even your place on the team. It is much easier and effective to blend in with the other guys for the sake of the team.