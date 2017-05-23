Ex-Server Says He Was Fired From NYC's Budakkan Restaurant For Being HIV-Positive

27-year-old Jack Mountford is suing New York City restaurant Budakkan for discrimination. Mountford claims the restaurant's new management fired him as a server due to his HIV-positive status.

According to The New York Post:

Mountford has been HIV-positive since the spring of 2010. He notified the general manager and other managers at the time, the suit says, because on occasion he needed to fly home to meet with his medical team. Buddakan management accommodated Mountford, allowing him to take breaks so that he could inject himself in the stomach with medication, the suit says.

That changed with the entrance of new management. The Post reports:

A scathing August 2015 review in Eater NY prompted a management overhaul, and in June 2016 owner Starr Restaurants brought in a new general manager, Brandon Wergeles, the suit says. After Mountford returned from a weeklong vacation last June 17, he was told by a colleague that Wergeles had been meeting with other managers to discuss Mountford’s health. A week later, Mount­ford said, he was confronted by Wergeles and two other managers. He was told he was a “huge asset” to the company, but “became a liability” because a patron alleged his credit card was charged twice on a $62 bill, the suit says. He was also accused of taking an unauthorized vacation. Wergeles said he had “heard other things that were concerning,” the suit says. When Mountford asked if he was referring to his HIV status, Wergeles responded, “Don’t you think I should be made aware of a health condition that could be detrimental to your job performance?” according to court papers. Mountford told The Post that after being “humiliated” and fired, Wergeles “offered to write him a glowing recommendation.” A manager then escorted Mountford out of the restaurant. Mountford “broke down and cried.” He flatly denied the allegations of overcharging a customer or taking an unauthorized vacation. “It’s Chelsea and the Meatpacking District,” he said. “I never expected to be in a position where a piece of my life that is so personal and unrelated to my job performance was thrown in my face.”

Mountford's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Starr Restaurants' legal counsel emailed this statement to Eater.com:

We are confident we will be vindicated in court proceedings. Plaintiff previously made this complaint to the EEOC and the EEOC dismissed the action because it was unable to conclude that the information established a violation of the law. We are very sensitive to employee's rights under the law and are diligent in ensuring that we comply with those obligations.

(H/T: Towleroad)