EXCLUSIVE: "Gay Arm Wrestling" On Guy Branum's 'Talk Show The Game Show' Ends w/ A Sexy Surprise!

Comedian Guy Branum's Talk Show the Game Show on truTV continues to be one of the most hilariously transgressive and delightfully queer offerings on television and this Instinct exclusive clip proves exactly why!

On this week's episode of Talk Show the Game Show, airing Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on truTV, Guy is joined by comedian guest James Adomian. The pair face off in a bonus round game called "Gay Arm Wrestling" and things get...heated. (But in exactly the way we like.)

Spoiler alert: "Visceral masculinity" ahead. Watch!

For the as-yet-to-be initiated, each episode Talk Show the Game Show pits comedians and celebrities against each other as they vie for the title of “Best Guest of the Night" in a mash-up of the talk show and game show formats! Guests score points based on how they perform in talk show-inspired challenges and they're judged (and roasted) throughout.

Be sure to check out Wednesday night's episode of Talk Show the Game Show on truTV at 10 p.m. ET/PT!!