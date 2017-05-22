Explosions At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester, England.
Adam Dupuis | May 22, 2017
(CNN)There are fatalities following an incident at Manchester Arena in England on Monday, according to local police.
In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available." - CNN.com
Of course it is too early to tell if this was an attack, pyrotechnics gone wrong, or anything else.
All we can say is our thoughts are with the families whom have lost loved ones this evening.
