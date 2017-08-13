The "Face" Of The White Nationalist Rally Speaks Out

He's Not Backing Down

It's only been one day since the tragic events of the White Nationalist Rally in Virginia have unfolded.

Three people are dead, numerous injured, and spirits are broken nationwide. Here's a full list of the incidents.

One of the photographs you couldn't avoid is of Peter Cvjetanovic, a 20 year old, student from Reno, Nevada.

20...Years...Old.

Cvjetanovic was quickly outed as a racist via social media. It wasn't long before everyone wanted to hear a statement from him. He spoke with KTVN in their exclusive interview. He states:

"I did not expect the photo to be shared as much as it was. I understand the photo has a very negative connotation. But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I’m not the angry racist they see in that photo."

Rightttt. He continues:

"As a white nationalist, I care for all people. We all deserve a future for our children and for our culture. White nationalists aren’t all hateful; we just want to preserve what we have.”

Someone needs to ask him whose idea it was to light tiki torches...seriously.

"I came to this march for the message that white European culture has a right to be here just like every other culture, “Cvjetanovic told Channel 2 News. “It is not perfect; there are flaws to it, of course. However I do believe that the replacement of the statue will be the slow replacement of white heritage within the United States and the people who fought and defended and built their homeland. Robert E Lee is a great example of that. He wasn’t a perfect man, but I want to honor and respect what he stood for during his time.”

