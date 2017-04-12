Falkland Islands Welcomes Full Marriage Equality

Image: AxelHotels.com

The Falkland Islands has welcomed marriage equality as law of the land.

The law to legalize same-sex marriage was ushered in with overwhelming support, with a 7-1 vote made in the legislative assembly.

That strong support is mirrored in the South Atlantic island's constituents, as a tremendous 90% of respondents to a recent public consultation said they favored same-sex marriage.

In that same survey, eighty-seven per cent of respondents indicated that same-sex couples should be allowed to marry in churches, as permitted.

A spokesperson for the islands told PinkNews:

“The move sends a clear and powerful message that all people and all relationships are equal, it does not matter whether they are a same sex couple or not and the law now reflects the Falkland Islands’ tradition of being an open, tolerant and respectful community."

They added:

“The legislative changes will put civil partnership on an equal footing with marriage and it will be an option open to any couple who wish to solidify their relationship with legal underpinning, but who do not wish to go down the traditional route of marriage.”

H/T: Gay Times