Fan Grabs Harry Styles' Crotch At LA Concert

Photo: YouTube

One Direction singer turned solo artist Harry Styles performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles over the weekend.

But at the concert, one fan appears to have seized the opportunity to get a bit too close to the 23-year-old British singer.

Per TMZ:

Harry was doing a show Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl, when -- in the middle of one of his songs -- someone reached up from the front row and copped a feel of his goods ... which he quickly batted away and ignored as he went back upstage.

Another fan was quick to condemn the disrespectful behavior:

WTF!!! When your favorite artist is close to you, this does not justify you touching him in this way. #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/0PdUGR6nN2 — ً (@___VXXIIS) October 22, 2017

Others echoed the sentiment:

she is not a fan really — aylin.parsa (@aylin43845803) October 22, 2017

Harry does not deserve this. — ً (@___VXXIIS) October 22, 2017