Fans and Fellow Drag Queens React to the All Stars 3 Reveal!

Millions of RuPaul's Drag Race fans were waiting for months in anticipation of the big All Stars 3 reveal! Although there has been speculation for quite some time (as there always is whenever there is a new season), the list of 9 (out of 10, which remains a "mystery") came to light on Friday night during a special episode on VH1. Ru hosted with Chaka Khan coming out at the end for a quick interview between the two.

The new cast includes faces from older seasons to the most recent, including BenDeLaCreme, Milk, Shangela, Morgan McMichaels, Chi Chi Devayne, Trixie Mattel, Aja, Kennedy Davenport and Thorgy Thor. The rumored tenth queen is allegedly either Darienne Lake from Season 6 or Season 1 winner Bebe Zahara Benet, where the latter would make the most sense given that she has already won a previous round.

Since the episode aired, there has been a ton of reactions on social media from celebs, fellow drag queens and fans combined! Who threw the most shade about the list? Who wants to see who lip sync? Check out what these shady ladies (and men) had to say about the new season!

There are 2 types of people. Those who think @trixiemattel will win #AllStars3 and those who are Wrong pic.twitter.com/CwV3pTcz5b — Harrison Williams (@jhw_410) October 15, 2017

Omg! Morgan McMichaels better pop off on someone in every episode of All Stars 3 or I want my money back! — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) October 22, 2017

Thank you distinguished panel of judges. https://t.co/KrPWNmnDLz — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) October 21, 2017

@TATIANNANOW popping out of a box in all stars 3 pic.twitter.com/mtaiVoJOcQ — Kayla DiMarco (@kaylamdimarco) October 22, 2017

I have searched. Where can I find the all-stars ruveal special? It's not on Amazon — Bob The Drag Queen (@thatonequeen) October 22, 2017

me pretending to be shocked when ru announces the cast for all stars 3:#AllStars3 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/9OLCafsEHm — basicc™ (@gaybiatch) October 18, 2017

* leaked footage of @trixiemattel walking into the work room on #AllStars3 * pic.twitter.com/UiRi5gt94a — Gordo Weathers (@GoRdY__w) October 21, 2017