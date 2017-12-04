Fans Thirst Over 'Bromans' Star Brandon Myers' Latest Eye-Popping Snaps

Instinct Staff | December 4, 2017

Model, actor and reality television star Brandon Myers recently appeared on the UK competition series, Bromans. 

You may also know him from social media, where he loves to show off his tattoos.

Speaking of showing off, in a few recent Instagram snaps, Myers is putting one of his famous attributes on display.

 

You wake up mi tings like an alarm clock • @boxmenswear #ad #spon #briefs

A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on

 

A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on

 

Leg over, my baby gimme leg over ah

A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on

 

A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on

In case you missed it, Bromans was a reality competition series in which couples were sent back to "ancient Rome," to compete in various challenges.

 

 

 

