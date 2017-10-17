Fashion Designer Mychael Knight Dies at 39

Project Runway Season 3 finalist Mychael Knight passed away on Tuesday, October 17th in Atlanta, GA at the age of 39. Knight was a fan favorite of the hit competition reality show and was part of the All-stars Season 3 cast where he showcased his talent for fashion design.

Although he started his fashion career at a young age, it was his appearance on Project Runway that launched his career that led to design for Starbucks, Kitty & Dick, Sherrie Shepherd among many others.

TMZ reports that Knight was being treated for intestinal issues.

According to Obvious Mag an official statement was released by the Knight family: