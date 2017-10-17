Fashion Designer Mychael Knight Dies at 39
Project Runway Season 3 finalist Mychael Knight passed away on Tuesday, October 17th in Atlanta, GA at the age of 39. Knight was a fan favorite of the hit competition reality show and was part of the All-stars Season 3 cast where he showcased his talent for fashion design.
Although he started his fashion career at a young age, it was his appearance on Project Runway that launched his career that led to design for Starbucks, Kitty & Dick, Sherrie Shepherd among many others.
TMZ reports that Knight was being treated for intestinal issues.
According to Obvious Mag an official statement was released by the Knight family:
We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.
