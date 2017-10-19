Fashion Police Is Saying Farewell!

The Series Finale Will Show Unseen Footage Of Joan Rivers!

Since the sincerely-missed-especially-now Joan Rivers passed, her hit show, Fashion Police, could never grab the audience by the balls with laughter and charm. After Giuliana Rancic’s racist remarks, Kelly Osbourne’s backstage drama, and Kathy Griffin’s short run as the show’s star: Fashion Police is finally getting the boot from E!’s lineup: Hopefully to not make more room for another Kardashian spin-off.

After twenty years on television, Fashion Police will give out its’ last applause and snarky insults one more time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, some of our favorite segments will air one last time:

“The special will revisit some of the funniest and most beloved segments, such as “Bitch Stole My Look,” “Guess Me from Behind,” and “Starlet or Streetwalker.” It will also feature surprise celebrity guests, taking viewers behind-the-scenes with insider scoop from cast and crew.”

The Series Finale will air unseen clips, such as an 80s inspired episode as seen in the clip below:

Will you be tuning in to E! on November 27th to say goodbye to our favorite police?!