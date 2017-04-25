Faye Dunaway Opens Up On Oscar Night 'Best Picture' Fiasco

Faye Dunaway spoke out for the first time on the Oscar night "Best Picture" drama, which saw La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture after Dunaway and Warrent Beatty were given the wrong awards card. The actual winner was Moonlight.

Dunaway sat down with NBC's Lester Holt and shared that she felt "very guilty." From The Hollywood Reporter:

"I could have done something, surely. Why didn't I see Emma Stone's name on the top of the card?" said Dunaway to Holt regarding the wrong card that she received onstage that contained the name of best actress winner Emma Stone for La La Land. Dunaway, who presented the best picture Oscar with her Bonnie and Clyde co-star Warren Beatty, said she initially thought Beatty was joking while they were both onstage. "So he took the card out, and he didn't say anything," she related. "He paused. He looked over at me, [then] offstage. He looked around. And I finally said, 'You're impossible.' I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren's like that. He kind of holds the power and makes people — a dramatic pause. But it's part of his charm." When asked if she felt stung by the incident, Dunaway said, "Yeah, completely. And we were, I won't say 'deer in the headlight,' but you are completely stunned. You don't know what has happened."

Here's a clip from NBC Nightly News: