Feast on The Debauchery that is the Folsom Street Fair (NSFW!)

One of the most historic "fetish" events each year is the Folsom Street Fair, which occurs during the last weekend in September in the heart of San Francisco. Per the official website, this is where leather and fetish players from all over the world converge.

It's not just a place where the voyeur side in you can really come to play, there are also 200 exhibitors there who are showcasing their fetish gears and toys available at your disposal, making this one of the kinkiest events out there. If you are not the "vanilla" kind and enjoy a fetish or two, chances are that you will find someone who shares in your same thought process and you can go from there.

Instagram pages were all abuzz with pictures from the event, which makes this dude right here a bit jelly that he was 3,000 miles away from all the debauchery and craziness that Folsom Street Fair can really provide. Here are some of the highlights from the weekend (NSFW).

#folsomfair A post shared by Ken (@grytestriped) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

#FolsomFair A post shared by Josie Jo (@theerealbigfine) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT