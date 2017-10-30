Federal Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Photo: ABC News (Screeshot)
Back in August, Donald Trump signed a memo instructing the Defense Department to stop accepting transgender individuals who wish to enroll in the military.
But today, a federal court judge blocked that effort.
From the Associated Press via CBS News:
U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.
Trump first announced the transgender military ban in a series of tweets, in July.
Then later, after issuing the memo in August, Trump said was doing the military a "great favor."
“I have great respect for the community. I think I’ve had great support, or I’ve had great support from that community. I got a lot of votes. But the transgender, the military’s working on it now. It’s been a very difficult situation and I think I’m doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it. As you know, it’s been a very complicated issue for the military, it’s been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I’m doing the military a great favor.”
Add new comment