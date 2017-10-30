Federal Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban

Photo: ABC News (Screeshot)

Back in August, Donald Trump signed a memo instructing the Defense Department to stop accepting transgender individuals who wish to enroll in the military.

But today, a federal court judge blocked that effort.

From the Associated Press via CBS News:

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.

Trump first announced the transgender military ban in a series of tweets, in July.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Then later, after issuing the memo in August, Trump said was doing the military a "great favor."