Fellow Porn Star Rips Apart Colby Keller's 'Privileged,' Misguided Trump Vote

Recently, gay adult film star Colby Keller made one more attempt to explain why he voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

And in response, a fellow gay porn performer has chosen to speak out.

At various times, Keller described himself as a communist, and hinted at the notion that he's an accelerationist, or person who believes that a rapid decline can help spur "radical social change."

In response, gay adult film star Wesley Woods took it upon himself to dismantle Keller's "misguided" justification.

Woods writes:

My relationships with those that are socially disempowered and highly impacted by politics, makes me more sensitive and offended by white masculine privilege, like that shown by fellow gay pornstar – Colby Keller – a man who obviously lives in an ivory tower without any minority friends. During a July 2017 interview with web personality Chris Baker, Colby tried to explain his vote by saying, “I think the problem is that I don’t support Trump, [but] I did vote for Trump. That’s the distinction.”

He continues:

The problem with this ‘distinction’ and ideology is that there isn’t one. A vote IS support. A vote isn’t anything more or anything less than SHOWING support of that candidate. When the votes are counted and collected there’s no fairy vote mother who comes by and asks your stance on the nominee- you stated it, with your vote.

Calling out Keller's failure to acknowledge his privilege, Woods states:

You will never fear being shot by a police officer, you will never fear being grabbed by the pussy, you will never fear being mocked for your disabilities, you will never fear what others think of you based on the color of your skin, you will never fear being an outsider.

Woods goes on to suggest that it's likely that Keller no longer stands by his Trump vote, but continues to publicly suggest that he does, in "a disastrous attempt at being truly radical."

Woods also points out the "impact" of consuming Keller's porn.

"...your orgasm is not neutral- you are directly supporting him, his platform and therefore his politics. You are acknowledging and allowing Keller's ideas to further impact those marginalized."

